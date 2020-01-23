Manganese Sulphate Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025: QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 29, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Manganese Sulphate market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Like many metal sulphates, Manganese Sulphate forms a variety of hydrates: monohydrate, tetrahydrate, pentahydrate, and heptahydrate. The monohydrate is most common. All of these salts dissolve to give faintly pink solutions of the aquo complex [Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.

Currently the Manganese Sulphate is mainly used in agricultural fields especially in feed and fertilizer fields. The battery grade Manganese Sulphate is used in cathode materials of lithium batteries, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle in the world, especially in China and Europe.

In 2018, some players have planned to expand the capacity of Manganese Sulphate in next few years, like Guizhou Redstar Developing and CITIC Dameng Mining Industries. And some potential competitors are also planning to enter the Manganese Sulphate market, like Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (a leading producer of electrolytic manganese dioxide), Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry and Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry etc.

The global Manganese Sulphate market is valued at 250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Manganese Sulphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manganese Sulphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948419/global-manganese-sulphate-market

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Prince (ERACHEM Comilog), Compania de Minas Buenaventura, GoodEarth India, RMCPL Group, Fermavi, Atul, CITIC Dameng, Lantian Chemical

Key Segment by Type : Agricultural Grade, Battery Grade, Industrial Grade

Key Segment by Application : Agro-Industries, Industrial Fields, Batteries

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Full Comprehensive Industry Insights at:https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ff405b7ee1f63c83450c995ded735e71,0,1,Global%20Manganese%20Sulphate%20Market%20Study%20Report%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com