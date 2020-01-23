MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEMS (MES) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2023

This report studies the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The on-premises market is expected to hold the largest size of the manufacturing execution system in 2017.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

Accenture

Andea Solutions

Aptean

Dassault Systemes

Emerson

Eyelit

Fujitsu

GE Digital

HCL Technologies

Honeywell

IBASEt

Krones

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

On-Demand

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beverages Or Brewing Industry

Refineries & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals And Specialty Chemicals

Automotive

Machine/Plant Construction

Metal/Paper

