Mixed Xylene Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation and Growth Forecast 2025

Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.
First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world. In the world wide, mixed xylenes are the second-most-important aromatic product in terms of world consumption for chemical manufacture, ranking behind benzene and ahead of toluene. The three isomers—para-, ortho-, and meta-xylene—represent the major uses of isolated mixed xylenes. Consumption of p-xylene accounted for 80% of 2014 global mixed xylenes demand. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like ExxonMobil and BP, both have xylene plant in USA.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Shell and its subsidiary SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU Company in Japan. The global Mixed Xylene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Mixed Xylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mixed Xylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ExxonMobil
BP
Total
Shell
Taiyo Oil
Idemitsu
COSMO OIL
Citgo
Valero
GS Caltex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solvent Grade
Isomer Grade
Segment by Application
Used in the production of polymers
Used as a cleaning agent for steel
