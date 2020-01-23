Mixed Xylene Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation and Growth Forecast 2025

Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.

First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world. In the world wide, mixed xylenes are the second-most-important aromatic product in terms of world consumption for chemical manufacture, ranking behind benzene and ahead of toluene. The three isomers—para-, ortho-, and meta-xylene—represent the major uses of isolated mixed xylenes. Consumption of p-xylene accounted for 80% of 2014 global mixed xylenes demand. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like ExxonMobil and BP, both have xylene plant in USA.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Shell and its subsidiary SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU Company in Japan. The global Mixed Xylene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mixed Xylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mixed Xylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948297/global-mixed-xylene-trends-and-forecast

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

Shell

Taiyo Oil

Idemitsu

COSMO OIL

Citgo

Valero

GS Caltex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent Grade

Isomer Grade

Segment by Application

Used in the production of polymers

Used as a cleaning agent for steel

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7f6a6869cd334736f198fd037ff35850,0,1,Global%20Mixed%20Xylene%20Trends%20and%20Forecast%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com