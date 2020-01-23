MOBILE PORTABLE POWER BANK MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

In 2017, the global Mobile Portable Power Bank market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mobile Portable Power Bank market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mobile Portable Power Bank in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mobile Portable Power Bank in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mobile Portable Power Bank market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Mobile Portable Power Bank include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Mobile Portable Power Bank include

Mophie

Samsung

Mipow

Sony

Maxell

RavPower

Samya

FSP Europe

Xtorm

Lepow

HIPER

Pisen

Romoss

SCUD

Yoobao

DX Power

Pineng

Besiter

MI

Mili

Koeok

Powerocks

GP Batteries

XPAL Power

Aigo

Market Size Split by Type

Up To 3000 mAh

3001 – 8000 mAh

8001 – 20000 mAh

Above 20000 mAh

Market Size Split by Application

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up To 3000 mAh

1.4.3 3001 – 8000 mAh

1.4.4 8001 – 20000 mAh

1.4.5 Above 20000 mAh

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smartphone

1.5.3 Tablet

1.5.4 Media Device

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mophie

11.1.1 Mophie Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.1.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Samsung

11.2.1 Samsung Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.2.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Mipow

11.3.1 Mipow Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.3.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Sony

11.4.1 Sony Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.4.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Maxell

11.5.1 Maxell Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.5.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 RavPower

11.6.1 RavPower Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.6.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Samya

11.7.1 Samya Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.7.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 FSP Europe

11.8.1 FSP Europe Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.8.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Xtorm

11.9.1 Xtorm Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.9.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Lepow

11.10.1 Lepow Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mobile Portable Power Bank

11.10.4 Mobile Portable Power Bank Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 HIPER

11.12 Pisen

11.13 Romoss

11.14 SCUD

11.15 Yoobao

11.16 DX Power

11.17 Pineng

11.18 Besiter

11.19 MI

11.20 Mili

11.21 Koeok

11.22 Powerocks

11.23 GP Batteries

11.24 XPAL Power

11.25 Aigo

Continued…..

