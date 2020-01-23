Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Is Supposed To Reach 2260 Million USD by The End of 2025
This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures. Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.
It is used in the Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles and Others industry. In 2017, largest consumption of Nd-BR came from Tires Industry with 49.76% share. For regions, Europe keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 32.5% in 2017 globally. NA is the follower, with the consumption volume of 345 K MT in 2017.
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lanxess
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC
Sinopec
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR
Segment by Application
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
