Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Is Supposed To Reach 2260 Million USD by The End of 2025

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures. Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

It is used in the Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles and Others industry. In 2017, largest consumption of Nd-BR came from Tires Industry with 49.76% share. For regions, Europe keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 32.5% in 2017 globally. NA is the follower, with the consumption volume of 345 K MT in 2017.

The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

Goodyear

Synthos

Eni

Sibur

Chimei

Firestone

Karbochem

CPNC

Sinopec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Segment by Application

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

