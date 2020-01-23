Neuroprosthetics Market Clinical Research Analysis 2019 to 2023

Neuroprosthetics Market

Neuroprosthetics is a branch of neuroscience and biomedical engineering concerned with developing neural prostheses. Neural prostheses are an array of devices that can substitute for the functions of a motor, sensory, or cognitive modality that may have been damaged because of an injury or a disease.

European market for Neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Increasing Incidence of Hearing Loss:

It is expected that by 2020, more than 44 million American adults aged 20 or older are expected to suffer from hearing loss. Due to increasingly aging sections of the population, this number is projected to reach 73.5 million by 2060. The total population with hearing disorders in the United States will, therefore, increase from about 15% of adults to 22%. Research has also forecasted higher rates of hearing loss, partly due to the increasing exposure to loud sounds played through headphones and ear buds. Furthermore, other means of exposure to loud sounds in busy cities or around loud machinery may lead to a higher rate of hearing loss. Cochlear implant is the oldest form of neuroprosthetic, which was approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1984. This device proves to be beneficial for people with deafness or severely hard-of-hearing. This device can also be used by patients who have experienced intense hearing loss caused by disease or injury, allowing them to hear sounds in their environment.

Top Leading Companies are: ABBOTT, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, COCHLEAR, LIVANOVA, MED-EL, MEDTRONIC, NDI MEDICAL, NEUROPACE, NEVRO, RETINA IMPLANT, SECOND SIGHT, AND SONOVA, amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

November 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a remote feature for follow-up programming sessions for the Nucleus Cochlear Implant System through a telemedicine platform. The remote programming feature is indicated for patients who have had six months of experience with their cochlear implant sound processor and are comfortable with the programming process.

November 2017 – Researchers report amputees are able to control a robotic arm with help of brain implants and BMI technology. The study details how brain areas that control both the intact arm and amputated limb can create new connections and learn to control the robotic arm.

High Cost of Neuroprosthetics and Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario :

Neuroprosthetics is a relatively new and constantly evolving treatment option for the treatment of hearing damage, making them a very expensive treatment option for most of the users. Neuroprosthetics such as cochlear prosthesis, visual prosthesis, and hippocampal (or cognition) prostheses are generally very expensive and make it difficult for most of the patients to access. This, along with other factors such as availability of alternative treatment options and lack of trained professionals, will lead to the slowdown of this market in the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

