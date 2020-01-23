North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Aromatic Hydrocarbon market size in North America, split the market size into major countries, United States, Canada and Mexico.

This research report categorizes the North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon market by top players/brands, countries, type and end user. This report also studies the North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The North America Aromatic Hydrocarbon market is valued at 2445.61 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2819.70 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.68% during 2019-2025. In terms of volume. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aromatic Hydrocarbon market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ExxonMobil

Shell

Total

ConocoPhillips

LyondellBasell

Flint Hills Resources

Huntsman

Calumet

Neste

Eastman

Haltermann Carless

Braskem

Aromatic Hydrocarbon market size by countries

United States

Canada

Mexico

Aromatic Hydrocarbon market size by type:

ARO 100

ARO 150

ARO 200

Others

Aromatic Hydrocarbon market size by Applications:

Fuel Additive

Paints and Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Industrial Cleaning

Others

