O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2025

DMPAT is an important intermediate product of MTD, which can be used to produce methamidophos, and acetyl-methamidophos. First, the DMPAT industry concentration is relatively high and the industry scale is relatively small, there were only 4 major companies in the global market in 2012 and one of them shut down its production line in 2013; these companies are all located in China, and Sanonda Group is the largest.

Second, these companies are all with one plant. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. The global O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanonda Group

Lanfeng Biochemical

Dongjin Chemical

Zhejiang Jiahua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.93

0.95

