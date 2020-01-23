Paper Diaper Market– Projections & Estimations, 2019–2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] : Paper diapers are designed to absorb and retain person’s urine and faces while keeping the skin dry and healthy and to be easily and hygienically disposed of in household solid waste.

A disposable diaper consists of an absorbent pad sandwiched between two sheets of nonwoven fabric. The pad is specially designed to absorb and retain body fluids, and the nonwoven fabric gives the diaper a comfortable shape and helps prevent leakage. These diapers are made by a multi-step process in which the absorbent pad is first vacuum-formed, then attached to a permeable top sheet and impermeable bottom sheet. The components are sealed together by application of heat or ultrasonic vibrations. When properly fitted, the disposable diaper will retain body fluids which pass through the permeable top sheet and are absorbed into the pad.

The technical barriers of paper diapers are low, and the paper diapers market concentration degree is relatively higher. As the main markets of paper diapers, United States, West Europe and Japan have developed a mature market for baby care industry and adult incontinence products. Caused by population, consumerism, lifestyle, and consumption capacity, the largest market is United States, which is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the China and India countries enjoyed a magnificent economic growth in recent years, which also lead the growth of these countries. Many experts state Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt and Turkey will be next engine of paper diapers market.

P&G and Kimberly Clark are the largest manufacturer of this industry. They are American companies and its paper diapers production facilities are basically located in China. This factory mainly produces disposable paper diapers, and its location offers convenient condition of labor and transport.

With the economic Growth of globalization, the lifestyle to use adult incontinence products will be spread to the world, and there will be a blue sea in adult caring industry. But the new companies entered in this industry should pay attention to sales channels, especially the online resource, and the marketing strategy will significantly influence the companies’ future.

The global Paper Diaper market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paper Diaper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper Diaper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as P&G (Pampers), Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, SCA, First Quality, Ontex, Kao, Medline, Domtar, Hengan, Chiaus, Daddybaby, Coco, Covidien, Fuburg

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Baby Paper Diaper, Adult Paper Diaper

Segment by Application Shopping Malls, Baby Store, Online Channel, Other

