PC as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

PC as a Service is a Personal Computer hardware and optionally software leasing, licensing and delivery model in which personal computer and optionally software (particularly installed on the PC) are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. The subscription often includes services such as staging, imaging, maintenance, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.

services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery. The IT & telecommunications vertical accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall PCaaS market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software & Software Maintenance

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT &Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Education

Others

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of PC as a Service

2 Global PC as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global PC as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

7 China PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

10 India PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 PC as a Service Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

