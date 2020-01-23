Performance Additives Market Current Scenario, Research By 2025 With ExxonMobil, Cytec Solvay Group, Dynea AS, Ashland, Momentive, Cabot Corporation And More
The performance additives are the various chemicals that are added to the modern-day automotive gasoline and other propelling fuels to stabilize and elevate their octane level, decrease the propensity of pre-ignition, and allow for more power to be made from increased compression and advanced ignition timing.
Global performance additives market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. Some of the major players in performance additives market include
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Altana
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Cytec Solvay
- Cabot Corporation
- Allnex
- Ashland
- Momentive
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Imerys Performance Additives,
- DowDuPont,
- Dynea AS
- Emerald Performance Materials
Others: Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, ExxonMobil, Elementis Global, Daikin Industries, The DOW Chemical Company and many more. The Performance Additives market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Drivers:
- Growing population and rapid urbanization
- High demand from end-use industries
- Development of multipurpose additives
Market Restraint:
- Volatile raw material prices
- Stringent environmental regulations regarding additives
Segmentation
- The performance additives market is segmented on the basis of type into
- Plastic additives
- Paint & coatings additives
- Pigment additives and
- Ink additives
- On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into
- Packaging,
- Household goods,
- Automotive,
- Industrial and construction.
- On the basis of geography, the performance additives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
