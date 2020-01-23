Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size, Key Manufacturers, Sales, Demand, Application Forecasts and Opportunities By 2025

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry. According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke.

In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province. Petroleum needle coke is mainly used in ultra-high power electrode and special carbon materials for steel industry. Ultra-high power electrode is the largest consumption field with consumption amount of 54.3 K MT in 2017. Also, there is no substitute in this application field.

The global Petroleum Needle Coke market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Petroleum Needle Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petroleum Needle Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Segment by Application

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

