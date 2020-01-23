Polyurethane Injections Market Product Scope, Demand Analysis 2019

Polyurethane Injections Market

The polyurethane injection market has a competitive edge over other polymeric repair systems. Polyurethane injection systems have been proven to be a cost-effective method to repair, restore, and rehabilitate concrete structures compared to the traditional practices.

European market for Polyurethane Injections market is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2023.

Better Performance Characteristics and Sustainability:

The subdued economic forecasts in many countries make it imperative to use cost-efficient materials in the commercial and civil construction sectors. Polyurethane-based concrete repair systems have been proven to be a much cost-effective to repair, restore, and rehabilitate concrete structures as compared to more the traditional practices with mechanical materials. This system also contributes to a buildings sustainability rating. Thus, the growing environmental consciousness and the encouragement provided by the governments of various states to go for sustainable construction, is making people look towards sustainable ways of construction. This is further driving the polyurethane injections market.

Top Leading Companies are: BASF SE, Sika, Evonik, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and DowDuPont, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

Europe accounts for the largest market share, followed by North America. The rising demand for polyurethane injections in the European region is due to its potential as the most feasible solution to repair the existing public sector infrastructure. The growing disposable income in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the reason behind the fast-growing market in the region during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness a considerable growth rate due to the increased construction activities in the region.

Building is the Fastest Growing Infrastructure Segment:

The infrastructure repair segment accounts for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the polyurethane injections market. Buildings are the largest segment in the infrastructure sector and are expected to dominate the market for next five years. The growing demand for repair construction work is expected to drive this market. These injections are used to strengthen foundation, to raise, re-level, and re-support the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings as well as bridges to increase the bearing capacity of the ground so as to stabilize them.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

