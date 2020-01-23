Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2019 to 2023

Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market

The rapidly growing medical diagnostics industry and high demand for the preventive management of infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria, worldwide, are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the rapid diagnostic testing kits market. In 2010, the WHO began to recommend the confirmation of all suspected malaria cases by microscopy or rapid diagnostic tests before treatment, and subsequently, WHO and the Roll Back Malaria Partnership set ambitious targets to achieve universal access to testing for all patients suspected of having malaria.

European market for Rapid Diagnostic Kits market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

Failure to Eliminate the Need for Microscopy Diagnosis Restrains the Market:

Light microscopy is still being recommended for diagnosis to guide the clinical management of malaria, despite difficult challenges in rural settings. Microscopy and rapid diagnostic tests has provided effective surveillance for malaria control, and thus, it has been difficult to eliminate microscopy devices, which acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the rapid diagnostic kits market.

Top Leading Companies are: Abbott Laboratories Inc.,AccuTech LLC,ACON Laboratories Inc.,Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.,Artron Laboratories Inc.,Becton, Dickinson and Company,BTNX Inc.,Creative Diagnostics,McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

May 2017: ACON Laboratories announced FDA clearance of the mission microalbumin/creatinine urine reagent strips.

Nov 2017: Innovus Pharma announced an Agreement with ACON Laboratories Inc. ACON Labs is a San Diego-based diagnostic product manufacturer, who will supply Innovus Pharma with its US FDA-cleared urinary tract infection (UTI) test strips.

North America Dominates the Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market:

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels, and the high prevalence of target diseases are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In Asia-Pacific, the rapid diagnostic kits market is expected to witness a remarkable boost, due to the growing prevalence of diseases and rising awareness about diagnostic kits among consumers.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

