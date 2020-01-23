Research Report Analyzes Why Manufacturers & Investors are focusing on the Water Purifiers Industry

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] : Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The demand of water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises don’t have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Water Purifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Purifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Purifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as 3M, Selecto, Pentair, Canature, Brita, BWT, Fairey, Midea, Ozner, Litree, Qinyuan

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Activated Carbon Filters, UV Technology, Reverse Osmosis, Chemical Based

Segment by Application Household, Industry, Office, Public Places, Others

