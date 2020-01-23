Research Report Highlights Size, Share, Trends, and Analysis of the Gems and Jewelry Market by 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] : Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Gems and Jewelry include Gold, Platinum, Jadeite, Gemstone, Diamond, K Gold, Pearl, Silver, and others.

First, the Gems and Jewelry industry concentration is very low, there are more than 50 hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from US and Western Europe.

US has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Signet Jewellers and Tiffany, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Richemont has become a global leader with several famous brands such as Dunhill, Baume & Mercier SA, Cartier, IWC International Watch Co. AG, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget SA, Manufacture Roger Dubuis SA, Vacheron Constantin SA, and Van Cleef & Arpels. In France, it is LVMH that leads the market with brands like Bulgari, Hublot, Chaumet and TAG Heuer. In China, the major manufactures include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook.

Second, many companies have their own plants as long as outside factory. There are many companies setting plants recently years.

The global Gems and Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gems and Jewelry volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gems and Jewelry market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports, Lao Feng Xiang, Tiffany, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Daniel Swarovski Corporation, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook, Pandora, Titan, Stuller, Gitanjali Gems, Kingold Jewelry, Mingr, Graff Diamond, Caibai Jewelry, Damas International, Cuihua Gold, TSL Jewelry, CHJ, Chopard, Asian Star Company, TBZ Shrikant Zaveri, Thangamayil, Millennium Star, , Christian Bernard Diffusion, Hong Kong Resources Holdings, Damiani, Chow Tai Seng, Richline Group, Jovan, Kering

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Gold Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Other

Segment by Application Application I, Application II

