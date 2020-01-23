Seamless Copper Tubes Market Research, Key Vendors, Opportunity, Size, Trends Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2025

Seamless Copper Tubes actually mean a non- welded Copper Tubes, (the word tube says that it has a central cavity, means hole) this means there would no scars or marks on the surface of the tubes. Seamless copper tubess are of the same type, initially copper billets are produced by extruding the raw copper and after obtaining the cylindrical copper billet of required dimensions it is transferred to Mannesmann Mill (famous for extruding seamless tubess), where the central cavity is initially made by piercing, and then drawing it (with a mandrel attached), into a long tubular copper.

First, as for the US residential Seamless Copper Tube industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers have 64.20% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Mueller which has 16.97% market share in 2016, is the leader in the US Seamless Copper Tube industry. The manufacturers following Mueller are Wieland and Wolverine Tube, which respectively has 14.43% and 12.08% market share globally.

Second, the USA consumption of Seamless Copper Tube products rises up from 221.33 K Ton in 2012 to 257.84 K Ton in 2016, with CAGR of 3.89%. At the same time, the revenue of US Seamless Copper Tube sales market has a decline from 2091.47 M USD to 1716.35 M USD. The reason causes this decline is the drop of Seamless Copper Tube price, although the demand of downstream customers, especially is growing. The global Seamless Copper Tubes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Seamless Copper Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seamless Copper Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mueller

Wieland

Wolverine Tube

GD Copper USA

Cerro

ST Products

Precision Tube

H&H Tube

Howell Metal

National Copper

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type K, L, M

DWV

ACR

Segment by Application

Industrial Heat Exchanger

Plumbing applications

