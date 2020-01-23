Service Robotics Market to Grow At a CAGR of 14.90% during the Period 2014 – 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Service Robotics Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Competitive Insights:

The major companies participating in the market are LG Electronics, Gecko Systems International Corporation, Yujin Robot, Electrolux, FUJITSU FRONTECH LTD, Honda Motor Company, iRobot, Toyota, Fujitsu, Hanool Robotics Corp and Sony Corporation.

Book Your Sample Copy of the Report here @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/SE02588 .

The Global Service Robotics Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Defense

Logistics

Personal

Household

Professional

Field

Medical

Entertainment and Leisure

Regional Outlook:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Outlook:

The Service Robotics Market was worth USD 7.78 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 27.15 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.90% during the forecast period. The requirement to battle rising work costs in developed countries and increasing instances of assisted living are anticipated to provide driving force to the worldwide service robotics market. Since they assist in performing tasks that would somehow be considered unsafe or troublesome, service robots are foreseen to encounter significant demand. Furthermore, regular assignments can be effortlessly taken care of with a high level of exactness by these computer-controlled gadgets. Nonetheless, service robotics is in nearness to people; in this manner, guaranteeing complete health and security is absolutely critical. An expanding number of organizations have been creating and sharpening automation methods keeping in mind the end goal to gain share of the market. Key parts of the service robotics incorporate actuators, power supply, manipulators, sensors, and microcontrollers, of which sensors are the most important. Moreover, mobile technology, increasing geriatric population and smart devices implementing robotics, venture capital investments, funds and favorable government grants and enhancement of complementary technologies among others are foreseen to affect the market demand positively.

Ask Questions to Expertise at @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/SE02588 .

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Service Robotics Market, By Application

5.Service Robotics Market, By Region

6.Company Profiles

7.Global Service Robotics Market Competition, by Manufacturer

7.1.Global Service Robotics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

7.2.Global Service Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

7.3.Top 5 Service Robotics Manufacturer Market Share

7.4.Market Competition Trend

…

Reason to buy our Report:

The analysis of Service Robotics Market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed.

The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed.

The Service Robotics Market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

How technological advancement and research, as well as development activities, are impacting the Service Robotics Market is explained in detail.

The development plans and policies are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures too are discussed.

Buy now Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/SE02588 .

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]