Solar Pumps Market Set To Rise in the Period from 2014 – 2023

This study provides insights about the Solar Pumps Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Top Key Vendors:

Global solar pumps industry is ruled by major international organizations which have an existence over the value chain. The major market players in the global solar pumps market are Lorentz, SunEdison, Grundfos, USL, Bright Solar, CRI Pumps, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., and Shakti Pumps among others.

The Solar Pumps Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Solar Pumps are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

The Global Solar Pumps Market is segmented as follows –

By Product-

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Floating

By Application-

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Regional Segment Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Analysis:

The Global Solar Pumps Market was approximately USD 755 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Rising agricultural activities along with water pumping for irrigation derived from renewable energy is anticipated to fuel the global solar pumps market during the forecast years. Nations such as India, China, Bangladesh, Namibia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya have set objectives to trim down fossil fuel imports as well as gain fiscally from it. These areas have plentiful solar energy supply with an immense renewable energy exploration potential. This factor is anticipated to boost global solar pump industry growth during the forecast years.

Solar pumps are mainly utilized for drinking water and irrigation purposes. They are utilized in rural and remote areas where off-grid energy in the electricity form is not offered. Utilization of solar energy to propel pumps cuts down the working cost, which is mostly consumed in the diesel form. Strict government regulations to trim down carbon footprints into the environment are predicted to boost the growth of the solar pumps market during the next few years. Solar energy utilized for water pumps does not produce any carbon footprints into the environment and renders a clean energy source. Though, elevated initial cost relative to traditional diesel pumps is anticipated to remain a major challenge for industry participants.

8.Global Solar Pumps Market Competition, by Manufacturer

In 2014, agriculture segment was the ruled application section of solar pumps and reported for 60% of the global solar pumps industry. The global rise in agricultural activities along with water needed for irrigation is projected to fuel solar pumps industry for this application segment. Government grants to solar pump manufacturers and farmers especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific region are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global solar pump market during the next few years for agricultural application. Continuous and clean water supply is essential to a remote place of diverse regions where the supply of electricity is an issue and using diesel pumps turns out to be costly. This factor is projected to boost the global solar pumps market during the forecast period since these places have immense prospective to explore renewable energy in the solar form.

