Solderless Breadboards Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Growth Analysis and Outlook Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Solderless Breadboards market, a breadboard is a construction base for prototyping of electronics. Originally it was literally a bread board, a polished piece of wood used for slicing bread. In the 1970s the solderless breadboard (AKA plugboard, a terminal array board) became available and nowadays the term “breadboard” is commonly used to refer to these.

Because the solderless breadboard does not require soldering, it is reusable. This makes it easy to use for creating temporary prototypes and experimenting with circuit design. For this reason, solderless breadboards are also extremely popular with students and in technological education. Older breadboard types did not have this property.

First, as for the global Solderless Breadboards industry, the industry concentration rate (Volume) is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 49.84% market share in 2016. The 3M which has 16.38% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Solderless Breadboards industry. The manufacturers following 3M are B&K Precision and MikroElektronika, which respectively has 12.01% and 8.17% market share globally.

Europe and North America are also growing in terms of demand due to high product applications in Education and R&D. Due to the technical requirements of the production process is not high, the industry’s OEM phenomenon is very prominent. Because obvious labor cost advantage in the Asia-Pacific region, a large number of products has been manufacturers by Chinese OEMs and exported to Europe and the United States.

The global Solderless Breadboards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Solderless Breadboards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solderless Breadboards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

B&K Precision

MikroElektronika

Adafruit Industries

Parallax Inc.

CONRAD

Twin Industries

Pololu

Elegoo

Digilent

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Assembly (On Frame)

Powered (On Frame)

Segment by Application

Education

R & D

