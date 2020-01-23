Structural Steel Market is expected to be USD 128.75 billion by 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Structural Steel Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Major companies in the global market are also implementing several strategic initiatives involving mergers & acquisition to achieve a superior competitive edge and intensify their geographic range.

Robust recovery of construction market in emerged markets of the UK, U.S., and Germany is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. Steel segments like wide flanges, angles, I-beams, and channels are extensively utilized in construction market due to their brilliant energy efficiency and design flexibility. Exponential technological developments in market for production maximization and cost reduction have boosted the high performance structural steel demand. The product demonstrates advanced properties like excellent ductility and seismic resistance, high strength, speed of erection and ease of fabrication.

Book Your Sample Copy of the Report here @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HI02610

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Major industry participants are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Arcelor Mittal S.A., Hebei Group, POSCO, Baosteel Group Co., Wuhan Group, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. (HSC Ltd.), Bohai Group, Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, Baogang Group, Anyang Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Limited among others.

The Global Structural Steel Market is segmented as follows –

By Application:

Non-residential-

Industrial

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

Residential

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

In 2014, the global structural steel market was evaluated around USD 79.87 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 128.75 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% over the forecast period.

Rising application scope in an extensive non-residential applications range involving data centers, manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, big box retail stores, and airports is anticipated to strengthen the demand. Elevated economic growth rate in developing regions has render governments’ considerable capital to fund the public infrastructure like hospitals, bridges, housing societies, and offices.

To Clear Any Query about Report, Please Refer Link @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HI02610

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Structural Steel Market, By Application

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Structural Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.2.1.Global Structural Steel Sales and Sales Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.2.2.Global Structural Steel Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.3.Structural Steel Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

4.4.Non-residential

4.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.2.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.3.Industrial

4.4.3.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.4.Commercial

4.4.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.5.Offices

4.4.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.6.Institutional

4.4.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.5.Residential

4.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

…

7.Global Structural Steel Market Competition, by Manufacturer

7.1.Global Structural Steel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

7.2.Global Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

7.3.Top 5 Structural Steel Manufacturer Market Share

7.4.Market Competition Trend

Continued…

Reason to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Structural Steel Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Structural Steel Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Get Discount on Report at @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HI02610

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]