Surfactant for EOR Market Is Predicted To Grow At a CAGR of 6.7% During 2019-2025

The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil.

The maturity of oil fields supports the demand for EOR surfactant as oil companies’ aim at recovering the maximum quantities possible from their wells.

In addition, the growth of EOR surfactant will be further influenced by energy conservation and policies, technology development and high fuel prices. Many chemical companies are focusing on researching and developing customized formulations offering a cheaper, faster and better EOR. The U.S. and Europe are promising markets for the increased use of EOR surfactant. Despite the long presence in the market of EOR surfactant solutions, the usage has not been as extensive as might be expected, especially when the size of the proven crude oil reserves and crude oil production is considered.

Moreover, many projects are still at their pilot stage. The major reason is that in most cases, advanced EOR techniques are highly demanding, challenging and expensive. Additionally, the profitability of EOR techniques depends directly on the crude oil prices and energy costs. The global Surfactant for EOR market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surfactant for EOR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surfactant for EOR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stepan

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Solvay

Dow

Clariant

Schlumberger

Shell Chemicals

Huntsman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anionic Sulfonate

Anionic Carboxylate

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

