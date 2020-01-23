Thaumatin Market Is Anticipated To Grow At a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025 – QYResearch

This report studies the thaumatin market, thaumatin is a low-calorie sweetener and flavour modifier. The protein is often used primarily for its flavour-modifying properties and not exclusively as a sweetener. The thaumatins were first found as a mixture of proteins isolated from the katemfe fruit (Thaumatococcus daniellii Bennett) of West Africa. Some proteins in the thaumatin family of sweeteners are roughly 2000 times more potent than sugar. Although very sweet, thaumatin’s taste is markedly different from sugar.

The sweetness of thaumatin builds very slowly. Perception lasts a long time, leaving a liquorice-like aftertaste at high usage levels. Thaumatin is highly water-soluble, stable to heating, and stable under acidic conditions. Firstly, as being the most intense natural sweetener thaumatin has the extraordinary property of enhancing the taste of lower quantities of salt and sugar in food products – so there is no loss of tastiness. Due to its characteristics, it is popular in the developed districts such as USA, Europe and Oceania.

Secondly, compared to synthetic sweeteners which have many side effects to humans’ health, sweeteners extracted from nature plants is beneficial to humans and is considered to replace the synthetic sweeteners. So thaumatin extracted from thaumatococcus daniellii bennett is becoming popular in the world. The production increases to 169.07 MT in 2016 from 138.47 MT in 2012. Thirdly, Europe is the main manufacturing region, much larger than other districts. In 2016, the production is 137.42 MT, which take 81.28% of the global production. USA and Oceania are the other two main manufacturing districts.

The global Thaumatin market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Thaumatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thaumatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Naturex

Beneo Palatinit GmbH

Natex

KF Specialty Ingredients

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmarceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

