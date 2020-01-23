Trans Resveratrol Market Share by 2025: QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 29, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Trans Resveratrol market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Resveratrol is a phenolic compound, a stilbene, created by plants in response to injury, infection, and fungal attack. It exists in two forms, the trans- and cis- molecule forms, with trans-resveratrol being the highly-absorbable form. The compound is regarded as having powerful antioxidant effects, thereby supporting health at the cellular level.

Trans-resveratrol is one of the isomers (molecule structures) of resveratrol, with cis-resveratrol being the other. Simply put, trans-resveratrol occurs with hydroxide atoms on opposite sides of the molecule, where cis- resveratrol has the hydroxide atoms on the same side.

The global Trans Resveratrol industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe and North America, such as DSM, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech and Chengdu Yazhong. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 17.56% production market share in 2017.

Trans Resveratrol downstream is wide and recently Trans Resveratrol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic, Food and Beverage and others. Globally, the Trans Resveratrol market is mainly driven by growing demand for Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic. Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic accounts for nearly 73.06% of total downstream consumption of Trans Resveratrol in global.

The global Trans Resveratrol market is valued at 50 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 96 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trans Resveratrol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trans Resveratrol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : DSM, Evolva, Sabinsa, InterHealth, Maypro, Laurus Labs, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech, Chengdu Yazhong

Key Segment by Type : Synthetic, Plant Extract, Fermentation

Key Segment by Application : Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic, Food and Beverage, Other

