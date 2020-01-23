Travel Retail Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Lotte Duty Free, DFS Group, LS Travel Retail, Dufry, The Shilla Duty Free, King Power International Group, China Duty Free Group, Gebr

Global Travel Retail Market By Channel (Railway Station, Airport, Border, Downtown & Hotel Shop, Cruise Liner), By Product Type (Wine & Spirit, Luxury Goods, Perfume & Cosmetics, Tobacco, Electronics, Food, Confectionery, & Catering, Others) – Growth Opportunities, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape,Market Trend Analysis, Forecast to 2025. Global Info Reports predict that the Travel Retail Market size will escalate during the forecasted period while growing at a substantial CAGR. The report studies the market status and forecast and also categorizes the market into various segments. The report aims on the key market players in every region from across the globe.

The key market players covered in the report are:

Lotte Duty-Free

DFS Group

LS Travel Retail

Dufry

The Shilla Duty Free

King Power International Group

China Duty Free Group

Gebr

Heinemann

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

By Product Type

Wine & Spirit

Luxury Goods

Perfume & Cosmetics

Tobacco

Electronics

Food, Confectionery, & Catering

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Points Covered In The Report:

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the Travel Retail market forecast are discussed thoroughly.

Travel Retail market Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development and financial data.

Travel Retail market is studied based on their historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2025.

The developing factors of the Travel Retail market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.

