Turbomolecular Pumps Market Is Anticipated To Grow At a CAGR of 5.5% During 2019-2025

This report studies the Turbomolecular Pumps market, which is a type of vacuum pump, superficially similar to a turbopump, used to obtain and maintain high vacuum. These pumps work on the principle that gas molecules can be given momentum in a desired direction by repeated collision with a moving solid surface. In a turbomolecular pump, a rapidly spinning fan rotor ‘hits’ gas molecules from the inlet of the pump towards the exhaust in order to create or maintain a vacuum.

At present, in the USA, Japan and Europe industrial developed countries the Turbo Molecular Pumps industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe and Japan, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.

But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Turbo Molecular Pumps production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The global Turbomolecular Pumps market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Turbomolecular Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turbomolecular Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Edwards

Pfeiffer

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

KYKY Vacuum

Ulvac

Shimadzu Corporation

Ebara Technologies, Inc

Leybold

Busch

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Magnetically Suspended Type

Oil Lubricated Type

Segment by Application

Industrial Vacuum Processing

Nanotechnology Instruments

Analytical Instrumentation

