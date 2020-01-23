Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Is Supposed To Grow At a CAGR of 6.8% During 2019-2025
Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a high-strength, ductile material formulated by combining portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high-range water reducer, water, and steel or organic fibers. The material provides compressive strengths up to 29,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and flexural strengths up to 7,000 psi.
The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption.
SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.
The global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lafarge
Sika AG
Densit
Gulf Precast Concrete
TAKTL
CeEntek Pte Ltd.
RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG
ELO Beton
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SIFCON
RPC
Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)
Segment by Application
Roads & Bridge Construction
Building Construction
Military Construction
Anti-detonating Construction
