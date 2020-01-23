Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a high-strength, ductile material formulated by combining portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high-range water reducer, water, and steel or organic fibers. The material provides compressive strengths up to 29,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and flexural strengths up to 7,000 psi.

The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption.

SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.

The global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948262/global-ultra-high-performance-concrete-uhpc-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lafarge

Sika AG

Densit

Gulf Precast Concrete

TAKTL

CeEntek Pte Ltd.

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

ELO Beton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SIFCON

RPC

Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

Segment by Application

Roads & Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cc171e9cc8dedbe2e63a5a06d50900cf,0,1,Global%20Ultra-High%20Performance%20Concrete%20UHPC%20Market%252C%20Forecast%20to%202025

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com