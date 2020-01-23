Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market In-depth Analysis, Forecast 2025

VCM is a colorless compound, which is used to produce PVC. It is among the top twenty largest petrochemicals. VCM is used in the manufacture of ethylenediamine to produce resins and the production of chlorinated solvents. VCM is used as an aerosol propellant and is also a starting product for polyvinyl resins. It is highly flammable, has a sweet odor, and can emit toxic fumes of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride. Its exposure to fire and intense heat for a long period may result in rupturing of containers violently.

The Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during the period 2018-2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Axiall,Dow Chemicals,Formosa Plastics,Occidental,BASF,Bayer,Boytek,Chemson,DuPont,Gail,LG Chemical,Mexichem,Nova Chemical,Polyone

Avail a sample 124 Pages copy before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01281067925/global-vinyl-chloride-monomer-vcm-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=49

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), with sales, revenue, and price of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Asia Pacific was holding the major global vinyl chloride monomer market share. The market was followed by North America and Europe. China along with India are major countries which are expected to be the major market growth contributor in Asia Pacific region. In coming years, huge demand is expected from Asia Pacific region on account of emerging economies coupled with growing end use industries. U.S was the principal VCM manufacturer followed by China on account of technological development and low cost raw materials availability. Owing to infrastructure development and rise in poly vinyl chloride application, vinyl chloride monomer demand was high in developing countries in comparison with developed countries.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail a flat 15% discount on this report, please fill the form and mention the code : MIR15 in the comments section)

Avail Discount on this report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01281067925/global-vinyl-chloride-monomer-vcm-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?source=honestversion&Mode=49

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market, by Types:

Ethylene-Based

Acetylene-Based

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market, by Applications:

Industry

Agriculture

Construction

Automobile Packaging

Home Appliances

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01281067925/global-vinyl-chloride-monomer-vcm-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=honestversion&Mode=49

What this Research Study Offers:

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market.

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) markets.

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli(Head of Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]