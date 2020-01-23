VISION CARE DEVICES 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Vision Care Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vision Care Devices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Johnson & Johnson
Allotex Inc
ZEISS
VisionCare, Inc.
Biotech Group
Abbott
Bionic Sight LLC
NIDEK
Alcon
Essilor
Ziemer
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Contact Lenses
Glaucoma Drainage Devices
Intraocular Lenses
Ophthalmic Lasers
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Surgery
Diagnosis
Vision Care
Table of Content:
Global Vision Care Devices Market Research Report 2018
1 Vision Care Devices Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vision Care Devices
1.2 Vision Care Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Vision Care Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Vision Care Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Contact Lenses
1.2.3 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
1.2.5 Intraocular Lenses
1.2.6 Ophthalmic Lasers
Other
1.3 Global Vision Care Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Vision Care Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Surgery
1.3.3 Diagnosis
1.3.4 Vision Care
1.4 Global Vision Care Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Vision Care Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vision Care Devices (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Vision Care Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Vision Care Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Johnson & Johnson
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Allotex Inc
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Allotex Inc Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ZEISS
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ZEISS Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 VisionCare, Inc.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 VisionCare, Inc. Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Biotech Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Biotech Group Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Abbott
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Abbott Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Bionic Sight LLC
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Bionic Sight LLC Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 NIDEK
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 NIDEK Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Alcon
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Alcon Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Essilor
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Vision Care Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Essilor Vision Care Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Ziemer
Continued…..
