Voice Recognition for Automotive 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Voice Recognition for Automotive Market 2019

The hybrid technology is estimated to be the largest growing segment of the voice recognition system market in terms of volume.

The majority of consumers are now demanding advanced comfort and convenience features, which largely influence their purchase decisions. The rising trend of premium vehicles equipped with advanced convenience features is also an important factor to be considered for the growth of voice recognition system market.

In 2018, the global Voice Recognition for Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Apple

Harman

Inago

Lumenvox

Microsoft

Nuance

Sensory

Vocalzoom

Voicebox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

ICE

BEV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Recognition for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Recognition for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Embedded

1.4.3 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 ICE

1.5.3 BEV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size

2.2 Voice Recognition for Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Voice Recognition for Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice Recognition for Automotive Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Recognition for Automotive Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alphabet

12.1.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Harman

12.3.1 Harman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.3.4 Harman Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Harman Recent Development

12.4 Inago

12.4.1 Inago Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.4.4 Inago Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Inago Recent Development

12.5 Lumenvox

12.5.1 Lumenvox Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.5.4 Lumenvox Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Lumenvox Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 Nuance

12.7.1 Nuance Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.7.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Nuance Recent Development

12.8 Sensory

12.8.1 Sensory Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction

12.8.4 Sensory Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sensory Recent Development

