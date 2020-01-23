VoLTE 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025

VoLTE Market 2019

VoLTE technology enables voice calls over an LTE network, in comparison to the previously used technology supporting voice calls over 2G and 3G networks. This technology is similar to VoIP which is applied to support voice calls over a broadband connection. The difference between VoIP and VoLTE is that VoIP sends voice over the circuit-switched network, but VoLTE sends voice calls over IP-based LTE networks. VoLTE is used among enterprises as well as individual consumers for video and voice services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

In 2018, the global VoLTE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VoLTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VoLTE development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

KT

LG Uplus

SK Telecom

T-Mobile US

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

D2 Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VoIMS

CSFB

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

