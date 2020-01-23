Worldwide Insights-as-a-Service Market Overview by Region, Type, Application and Forecasts To 2025

Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics. The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Dell EMC, NTT Data, Good Data, Zephyr Health and Smartfocus.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Insights-as-a-Service market. High penetration rate into various industry verticals, increasing demand for business flexibility and agility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in North America. This has led the software organizations to opt for cloud-based solutions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Public Sector

Others

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Insights-as-a-Service

2 Global Insights-as-a-Service Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

7 China Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

10 India Insights-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Insights-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

