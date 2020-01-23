Wound Care Biologics Market Demands And Trends Forecast 2025 With Vericel Corporation, ConvaTec, Wright Medical, Alphatec Spine, And More

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market. The rising incidences of burn injuries drive the demand of wound care products for curing the burn injuries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of burn cases occur in low- and middle-income countries and an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns. Burn injuries occur mainly in the home and workplace due to lack of required infrastructure such as equipment, resources and personnel required to safe surgery which includes surgical equipment, blood oxygen, water and others

Global Wound Care Biologics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the global wound care biologics market is dominated by MiMedx followed by Organogenesis Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Life Sciences and others like

Convatec Inc

Acell Inc

Allosource

Alphatec Spine, Inc. ( A Subsidary Of Alphatec Holdings, Inc)

Amnio Technology, Llc

Amniox Medical, Inc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Biohorizons Iph, Inc ( A Subsidary Of Henry Schein, Inc.)

Kerecis

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

Skye Biologics Inc

Smith And Nephew

Solsys Medical

Vericel Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V

The synthetic skin grafts segment is dominating the global wound care biologics market.

Allografts segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an article published in 2017 reports that prevalence of ulcers is higher in males 4.5% than in females 3.5%. It also reports that diabetic foot ulcers is more prevalent in type 2 diabetic patients 6.4% than type 1 diabetics 5.5%.

As per the Journal of Diabetes Research in 2017, approximately 13.6% patients suffered from diabetic foot ulcers.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, in 2016, approximately 14.0% to 24.0% Americans suffered from diabetic foot ulcers have amputations

Market Segmentation: Global Wound Care Biologics Market

On the basis of product type the global wound care biologics market is segmented into

Synthetic skin grafts segment

Growth factors segment

Allografts segment

Xenografts segment

In 2018, synthetic skin grafts segment are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with highest market shares. However, allografts segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Growth factors segment is further sub segmented into

Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) segment

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) segment

Epidermal growth factor (EGF) segment

Basic fibroblast growth factor (BFGF) segment

Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) segment

Talactoferrin alfa

Thrombin peptide (TP508) segment

Keratinocyte growth factor (KGF) segment

On the basis of wound type the global wound care biologics market is categorized into

Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

In 2018, wounds segment is expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest market shares. However, ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user global wound care biologics market is segmented into

Hospitals

Wound care centres and ambulatory centres

Clinics

Community healthcare centers

In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America

Europe

Global

South America

Middle East and Africa

Highlighted points in the report

CAGR values in the wound care biologics market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands wound care biologics Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market wound care biologics market volume

