Wound Care Biologics Market Demands And Trends Forecast 2025 With Vericel Corporation, ConvaTec, Wright Medical, Alphatec Spine, And More
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market. The rising incidences of burn injuries drive the demand of wound care products for curing the burn injuries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of burn cases occur in low- and middle-income countries and an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns. Burn injuries occur mainly in the home and workplace due to lack of required infrastructure such as equipment, resources and personnel required to safe surgery which includes surgical equipment, blood oxygen, water and others
Get Free Sample Copy of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-wound-care-biologics-market
Global Wound Care Biologics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the global wound care biologics market is dominated by MiMedx followed by Organogenesis Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Life Sciences and others like
- Convatec Inc
- Acell Inc
- Allosource
- Alphatec Spine, Inc. ( A Subsidary Of Alphatec Holdings, Inc)
- Amnio Technology, Llc
- Amniox Medical, Inc
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc
- Biohorizons Iph, Inc ( A Subsidary Of Henry Schein, Inc.)
- Kerecis
- Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc
- Skye Biologics Inc
- Smith And Nephew
- Solsys Medical
- Vericel Corporation
- Wright Medical Group N.V
- The synthetic skin grafts segment is dominating the global wound care biologics market.
- Allografts segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an article published in 2017 reports that prevalence of ulcers is higher in males 4.5% than in females 3.5%. It also reports that diabetic foot ulcers is more prevalent in type 2 diabetic patients 6.4% than type 1 diabetics 5.5%.
- As per the Journal of Diabetes Research in 2017, approximately 13.6% patients suffered from diabetic foot ulcers.
- According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, in 2016, approximately 14.0% to 24.0% Americans suffered from diabetic foot ulcers have amputations
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-wound-care-biologics-market
Market Segmentation: Global Wound Care Biologics Market
- On the basis of product type the global wound care biologics market is segmented into
- Synthetic skin grafts segment
- Growth factors segment
- Allografts segment
- Xenografts segment
- In 2018, synthetic skin grafts segment are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with highest market shares. However, allografts segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Growth factors segment is further sub segmented into
- Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) segment
- Platelet rich plasma (PRP) segment
- Epidermal growth factor (EGF) segment
- Basic fibroblast growth factor (BFGF) segment
- Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) segment
- Talactoferrin alfa
- Thrombin peptide (TP508) segment
- Keratinocyte growth factor (KGF) segment
- On the basis of wound type the global wound care biologics market is categorized into
- Wounds
- Ulcers
- Burns
- In 2018, wounds segment is expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest market shares. However, ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- On the basis of end user global wound care biologics market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- Wound care centres and ambulatory centres
- Clinics
- Community healthcare centers
- In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,
- North America
- Europe
- Global
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Highlighted points in the report
- CAGR values in the wound care biologics market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- wound care biologics Drivers and restrains of the market
- Key developments in the market
- wound care biologics market volume
Speak to Research Analyst for Regional Customization or Other Query: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-wound-care-biologics-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com