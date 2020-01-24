2018-2023 Opioids Market Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players, Consumption by Countries, Drivers, Challenges and Trends, Forecast 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Opioids Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Overview – Segmented by Product Type, By Application, By Receptor-binding (Strong Agonist, Mild to Moderate Agonist), By Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Opioids Market Report contains in depth information of major Manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market till the forecast year 2023. This Report provides data about the company and its operations. It also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Opioids Market Report assists the Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to isolate the current market scenario, opportunities, upcoming market trends and pricing analysis. The Opioids Market report provides crucial information about the market, including Opinions from Industry experts, and the recent progressions and developments of the Opioids industry.

The Opioids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

June 2018 – Nektar Therapeutics submitted a new drug application (NDA) for NKTR-181, for the treatment of chronic low back pain.

Top Opioids Manufacturers Covered in this report:

Allergan

Egalet Corporation

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mallinckrodt

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Vertice Pharma LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

