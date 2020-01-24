2018-2023 Synthetic Monitoring Market Outlook 2023: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Latest Market Report on Global Synthetic Monitoring Market – Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

The Synthetic Monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

May 2018: New Relic, Inc. and AppDynamics have upgraded their APM tools with display kubernetes time series data, and monitoring alerts that synchronized with IT automation tools.

November 2017: Dynatrace LLC acquired Qumram, which offered advanced session replay technology for mobile and web applications for undisclosed accounts

Top Synthetic Monitoring Manufacturers Covered in this report:

Dynatrace LLC.

Rigor

Bitbar.com

Technologies

New Relic

Inc.

Apica AB

Microsoft Corporation

SmartBear Software

Monitis

IBM Corporation

AppDynamics (Cisco)

HP Enterprise

Dell Technologies

BMC Software

Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Oracle Corporation

SolarWinds Inc.

The increasing complexity of SLA management triggered by enhanced use of mobile applications is expected to drive the growth of the market.

