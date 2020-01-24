2023 R134A Refrigerant Consumption Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share.

R134A Refrigerant Consumption Market Report on “2018-2023 Global R134A Refrigerant Consumption Market Report Forecast 2023”. In this report, Provides Information studies of the present scenario (with the base year is 2018) and the growth prospects of global Forecast market 2018-2023.

This report provides an in-depth study of “R134A Refrigerant Consumption” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Risk to the organization. This research report categorizes the R134A Refrigerant Consumption market by players/brands, top region, Product type, and Main application. This report also studies the global market status, competition, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors etc.

According to this study, over the next five years, the R134A Refrigerant Consumption market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in R134A Refrigerant Consumption business.

R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9Â°F or -26.1Â°C.R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-BÃ©nite, France.Currently, global major manufacturers in this industry are mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China produced 145 K MT R134a, with a share of 72%. China major suppliers are Juhua Group, Sinochem Taicang Chemical, Bailian, Dongyue Federation and Sanmei etc. Price in China changes a lot during 2012 to 2016. But Chinas demand growth has been slow, so China has become the worlds largest exporter.On the other hand, with the European restrictions on the use of 134A, and the United States will increase anti-dumping duties on the product from China, the future of Chinas export status is very grim.Over the next five years, projects that R134A Refrigerant will register a -10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 100 million by 2023, from US$ 190 million in 2017.

This report implements a balanced mix of main and subordinate research methodologies for its analysis. Global R134A Refrigerant Consumption market is segmented on the basis of key criteria. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report.

Segmentation by product type:

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process

Segmentation by Main application:

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Domestic Refrigeration Equipment

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of R134A Refrigerant Consumption in different regions, 2023 (forecast) . The report gives a focused view on different areas or regions according to the report.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.