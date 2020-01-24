Advanced Analytics 2017 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Segmentation – Analysis to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced analytics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from licenses, maintenance, upgradation, and subscription costs of advanced analytics solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Advanced Analytics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• IBM

• KNIME

• Oracle

• RapidMiner

• SAP

• SAS Institute

Other prominent vendors

• Accretive Technologies

• Angoss Software

• Dell

• FICO

• HP

• Information Builders

• Microsoft

• Microstrategy

• Megaputer Intelligence

• Pegasystems

• Pitney Bowes

• Prognoz

• Revolution Analytics

• StatSoft

• Tableau Software

• Teradata

• Tibco Software

Market driver

• Need to prevent fraudulent activities

Market challenge

• Lack of data connectivity and integration

Market trend

• Rise in adoption of SaaS-based predictive analytics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

PART 06: Analytics timeline

• Facts of advanced analytics

PART 07: Market size and forecast

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

• Global advanced analytics market by application

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global advanced analytics market by end-user

• Major end-users

• Other users

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global advanced analytics market by region

PART 11: Buying criteria

PART 12: Market drivers

• Increase in adoption of big data

• Need to prevent fraudulent activities

• Need to develop competitive strategies

• Increased ROI with faster time to market

PART 13: Impact of drivers

PART 14: Market challenges

• Lack of expertise in developing countries

• Data security issues

• Difficulty in identifying valid data

• Lack of data connectivity and integration

PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 16: Market trends

• Increased in demand for mobile analytics solutions

• Rise in adoption of SaaS-based predictive analytics

• Emergence of social media analytics information

• Growing focus on BI

PART 17: Impact of trends

PART 18: Five forces model

PART 19: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

