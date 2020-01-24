Agriculture Technologies Market 2019 Comprehensive Study On John Deere, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting And Others

Those who read the report can get a clear understanding of the Current Global Agriculture Technologies market. Information And Technology Industry experts have verified and re-verified data and information from credible sources, such as websites, company annual reports, journals and other resources. In order to give the facts and data pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other representations have been used.

The main objective of this concerning the Agriculture Technologies market is to aid the user in understanding the market as a whole, its definitions, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the barriers that it is facing currently. Careful research and analysis constituted an important part of the report’s preparation.

Agriculture Technologies report covers market drivers and constraints derived from SWOT analysis and all competition and variable factors are acquired from Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, a very useful tool in the analysis of the competitive environment in which a product or company operates.

Market Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness through heavy acceptance of technology in farming practices which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Watson decision platform for agriculture to be launched by IBM which wil integrate data and artificial intelligence within the farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw material and finished products.

In January 2018, John deere and farm dog brought a new project to produce variable rate spray technology. This will help in controlling the pest and diseases within the livestock.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Competitive Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agriculture technologies for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints:

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

There is high initial cost in the agricultural technology implementation which restrains the people to use such tools & techniques.

Segmentation: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Fish Farming Smart Greenhouses Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Sensing and Monitoring Systems Livestock Monitoring Hardware RFID Tags & Readers Sensors Transmitters & Mounting Equipment GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Maintenance and Support

By Application Precision Farming Applications Livestock Monitoring Applications Fish Farming Applications Smart Greenhouse Applications Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



