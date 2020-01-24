Aminopolycarboxylic Acid Market Key players AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Kemira Oyj

Aminopolycarboxylic acid (complexone) is a compound containing one or more nitrogen atoms connected through carbon atoms to two or more carboxyl groups. It is a chelating agent which has molecules with the ability to provide more than one bond to a metal ion, thereby augmenting the stability of the ion complex. The chelating properties of aminopolycarboxylates can be engineered by varying the groups linking the nitrogen atoms so as to increase selectivity for a particular metal ion. Chelation represents a particular way of binding ions and molecules with metal ions. It involves the formation of multiple separate coordinate bonds between a polydentate ligand and single central atom. Usually, these ligands are organic compounds and are referred as sequestering agents, chelating agents, chelators or chelants. Aminocarboxylic acid is used in numerous technical and industrial applications.

Aminopolycarboxylic acid (APCA) is one of the most widely consumed chelating agents and is used in a broad range of applications such as water treatment, pulp & paper, agriculture, and household & industrial cleaning. APCA compounds such as EDTA has been of massive worldwide use within the industrial and household applications. EDTA is one of the anthropogenic compounds with highest concentration in the inland waters of Europe. EDTA is a chelate ligand with a high affinity constant to form metal-EDTA complexes, which are extensively used to sequester metal ions. In addition, its widespread use in the medical industry is another major factor for its huge demand on a global scale. It is used in the chelation therapy for treating lead poisoning and mercury. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have approved the use of EDTA for curing lead poisoning.

The global water treatment chemicals industry has been growing significantly due to factors such as rapid industrialization, stringent government policies and demand for clean and fresh water for various household & industrial cleaning applications. Demand for clean water by agricultural and industrial sectors is increasing rapidly. In order to meet these requirements, APCA is widely used as water softeners to treat water hardness and remove scale-forming calcium and magnesium ions. Thus, the growing demand for aminopolycarboxylic acid for water treatment applications is expected to boost the market over the next few years. In addition, the increasing demand for APCA from cleaning and detergents industries is anticipated to augment the aminopolycarboxylic acid market in the near future. However, potential health and environmental hazards associated with the use of non-biodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA, DTPA and NTA have led to several environmental concerns regarding its consumption. Due to these factors, the demand for EDTA is expected to increase noticeably over the next few years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for aminopolycarboxylic acid owing to the presence of a significant number of chelating agent manufacturers in Asia Pacific, particularly in China. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years on account of increasing usage of aminopolycarboxylic acid in the existing large-scale textile and pulp & paper industries, particularly in China and India. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe as aminopolycarboxylic acid is being increasingly used in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications in this region.

Key players in the aminocarboxylic acid market are AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC and The Dow Chemical Company among others.

