Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market Detailed Analysis Of The Market Structure, Market Trends Along With Growth Forecast To 2026

Report Titled on: Application Specific Integrated Circuits – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising demand in the consumer electronics sector owing to the energy efficient solutions and low cost of implementation are fueling the market growth. However, high price of producing customised circuits is limiting the market growth. Application Specific Integrated Circuits market provides ample opportunities to the ongoing technological advancements in the field of integrated circuits.

Scope of the Report: Application specific integrated circuits are defined as microchips which are designed for specific applications within an electronics device. It is an optimal replacement for the traditional FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) due to their high performance and low power consumption. In addition, it has high acceptance in manufacturing of flat panel displays such as global positioning system.

Its features such as compact size, lightweight, affordability, high-bandwidth and a better battery life ensure its use in a wide array of applications.Amongst End User, Industrial segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The significant usage of these circuits in industrial applications including Micro-Power 555 Programmable Timer, Thermal Controller, and 8 Bit Microcontrollers are having a significant growth of the market.

By region, North America holds a dominant position during the forecast period due to the significant presence of prominent players in the region including Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc. is one of the primary reasons for the growth within this region.

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Application Specific Integrated Circuits market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Types Covered: Programmable ASIC, Full custom, Semi- Custom Design

End Users Covered: IT & Telecommunication, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End Users

Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

