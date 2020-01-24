ASSISTED LIVING AND SMART HOME MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Assisted Living and Smart Home market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assisted Living and Smart Home business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Assisted Living and Smart Home market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Assisted Living and Smart Home value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Energy Management Systems

Security & Access Control

Entertainment Control

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3626089-global-assisted-living-and-smart-home-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric S.E. (France)

Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Medic4all Group (Switzerland)

Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.)

Chubb Community Care (U.K.)

Televic Healthcare (Belgium)

Telbios (Italy)

Vitaphone GmbH (Germany)

GETEMED AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

CareTech AB (Sweden)

Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Assisted Living and Smart Home market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Assisted Living and Smart Home market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Assisted Living and Smart Home players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Assisted Living and Smart Home with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Segment by Type

2.2.1 Energy Management Systems

2.2.2 Security & Access Control

2.2.3 HVAC Control

2.2.4 Entertainment Control

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Assisted Living and Smart Home Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home by Players

3.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.1.3 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) News

11.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) News

11.3 Schneider Electric S.E. (France)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.3.3 Schneider Electric S.E. (France) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Schneider Electric S.E. (France) News

11.4 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland) News

11.5 ABB Group (Switzerland)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.5.3 ABB Group (Switzerland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ABB Group (Switzerland) News

11.6 Medic4all Group (Switzerland)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.6.3 Medic4all Group (Switzerland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Medic4all Group (Switzerland) News

11.7 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.7.3 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.) News

11.8 Chubb Community Care (U.K.)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.8.3 Chubb Community Care (U.K.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Chubb Community Care (U.K.) News

11.9 Televic Healthcare (Belgium)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.9.3 Televic Healthcare (Belgium) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Televic Healthcare (Belgium) News

11.10 Telbios (Italy)

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered

11.10.3 Telbios (Italy) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Telbios (Italy) News

11.11 Vitaphone GmbH (Germany)

11.12 GETEMED AG (Germany)

11.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

11.14 CareTech AB (Sweden)

11.15 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3626089-global-assisted-living-and-smart-home-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com