ASSISTED LIVING AND SMART HOME MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Assisted Living and Smart Home market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assisted Living and Smart Home business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Assisted Living and Smart Home market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Assisted Living and Smart Home value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Energy Management Systems
Security & Access Control
Entertainment Control
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3626089-global-assisted-living-and-smart-home-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)
ABB Group (Switzerland)
Medic4all Group (Switzerland)
Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.)
Chubb Community Care (U.K.)
Televic Healthcare (Belgium)
Telbios (Italy)
Vitaphone GmbH (Germany)
GETEMED AG (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
CareTech AB (Sweden)
Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Assisted Living and Smart Home market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Assisted Living and Smart Home market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Assisted Living and Smart Home players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Assisted Living and Smart Home with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Segment by Type
2.2.1 Energy Management Systems
2.2.2 Security & Access Control
2.2.3 HVAC Control
2.2.4 Entertainment Control
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Assisted Living and Smart Home Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home by Players
3.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.1.3 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) News
11.2 Siemens AG (Germany)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) News
11.3 Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.3.3 Schneider Electric S.E. (France) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Schneider Electric S.E. (France) News
11.4 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland) News
11.5 ABB Group (Switzerland)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.5.3 ABB Group (Switzerland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ABB Group (Switzerland) News
11.6 Medic4all Group (Switzerland)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.6.3 Medic4all Group (Switzerland) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Medic4all Group (Switzerland) News
11.7 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.7.3 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.) News
11.8 Chubb Community Care (U.K.)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.8.3 Chubb Community Care (U.K.) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Chubb Community Care (U.K.) News
11.9 Televic Healthcare (Belgium)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.9.3 Televic Healthcare (Belgium) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Televic Healthcare (Belgium) News
11.10 Telbios (Italy)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Offered
11.10.3 Telbios (Italy) Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Telbios (Italy) News
11.11 Vitaphone GmbH (Germany)
11.12 GETEMED AG (Germany)
11.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
11.14 CareTech AB (Sweden)
11.15 Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3626089-global-assisted-living-and-smart-home-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com