BACKGROUND SCREENING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

Background Screening

Background Screening is the process of looking up and compiling criminal records, commercial records, and financial records of an individual or an organization. Background Screening is often requested by employers on job candidates for employment screening, especially on candidates seeking a position that requires high security or a position of trust, such as in a school, courthouse, hospital, financial institution, airport, and government. These checks are traditionally administered by a government agency for a nominal fee, but can also be administered by private companies.

Over the past decade, information technology (IT) has seen a huge transformation. Cloud computing has changed the way we all work and consume software. From improved collaboration to faster performance, the Background Screening market has reaped many benefits from the prevalence of the cloud.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based Type

On-premise Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Commercial Customer

Private Customer

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sterling Infosystems

First Aduvatage

HireRight

Kroll

Employment Screening Resources (ESR)

Accurate Background

Employment Background Investigations (EBI)

Neeyamo

Mintz Global Screening

International Screening Solutions (ISS)

Huaxia Credit

MultiLatin

CSS

FACT CHINA CONSULTING

INTEGRITY INDONESIA

Netrika Consulting India

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Background Screening market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Background Screening market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Background Screening players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Background Screening with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

