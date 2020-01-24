Bio-Alcohol Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the global bio-alcohol market by type (bioethanol, biomethanol, biobutanol, and BDO), by application (infrastructure, transportation, medical, power generation, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global bio-alcohol market is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The major players in global bio-alcohol market include:

  • BASF SE
    • Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc
    • Cool Planet Energy Solutions
    • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
    • Harvest Power, Inc.
    • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
    • Myriant Corporation
    • Mascoma LLC
    • Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC
    • Red Rock BioFuels LLC
    • Others

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa

On the basis of type, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Bioethanol
    • Biomethanol
    • Biobutanol
    • BDO

On the basis of application, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Infrastructure
    • Transportation
    • Medical
    • Power Generation
    • Others

On the basis of region, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia pacific
    • Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market

5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis

  1. Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Region
  2. Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Types (Bioethanol, Bio-Methanol, Biobutanol, And BDO)
  3. Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Application (Infrastructure, Transportation, Medical, Power Generation, Others)

Continued……

