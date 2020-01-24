Car Rental and Leasing Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2019 – 2023

Description:-

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Car Rental and Leasing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Car Rental and Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.

The global Car Rental and Leasing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Car Rental and Leasing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Car Rental and Leasing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car Rental and Leasing

1.2 Classification of Car Rental and Leasing by Types

1.2.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Offline Access

1.2.4 Mobile Application

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Intercity

1.3.3 Intracity

1.3.4 On-Airport

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Car Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Car Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Car Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Car Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Car Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Car Rental and Leasing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Localiza-Rent a Car

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Localiza-Rent a Car Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Eco Rent a Car

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eco Rent a Car Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Hertz

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Hertz Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Europcar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Europcar Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Al Futtaim

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Al Futtaim Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 GlobalCARS

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GlobalCARS Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Sixt

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Car Rental and Leasing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Sixt Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

