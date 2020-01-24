Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Share 2018-2023 | Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Forecast 2023.

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Report on “2018-2023 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Report Forecast 2023”. In this report, Provides Information studies of the present scenario (with the base year is 2018) and the growth prospects of global Forecast market 2018-2023.

This report provides an in-depth study of “Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Risk to the organization. This research report categorizes the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption market by players/brands, top region, Product type, and Main application. This report also studies the global market status, competition, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors etc.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption business.

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80Â°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worldâs large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.Over the next five years, projects that Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report implements a balanced mix of main and subordinate research methodologies for its analysis. Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption market is segmented on the basis of key criteria. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report.

Segmentation by product type:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA

Segmentation by Main application:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption in different regions, 2023 (forecast) . The report gives a focused view on different areas or regions according to the report.

Major Key Points:

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Years Considered

Market Research Methodology

Economic Indicators

World Market Overview

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Consumption 2018-2023

Consumption CAGR by Region

Consumption by Application

Consumption by Type

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Players

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors, and Customer

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.