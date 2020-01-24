Cloud-based BPO Market in APAC 2017 – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players – Analysis to 2021

The cloud is set to revolutionize the way BPO service providers extend their offerings and help organizations reap benefits by outsourcing their business processes. For instance, applications can be made available over the network on-demand, with the cloud operating like any other utility service (turning an application on/off on-demand). This eliminates the need to invest in IT infrastructure, resulting in significant cost reduction. These benefits become evident, particularly, for organizations with legacy systems that require high maintenance and upgrades. Such organizations can reap substantial benefits by moving to the cloud and outsourcing their business processes.

The analysts forecast the cloud-based BPO market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 14.27% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cloud-based BPO market in APAC for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from cloud-based BPO services in APAC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geographical segmentation by revenue:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/592546-cloud-based-bpo-market-in-apac-2016-2020

The report, Cloud-Based BPO Market in APAC 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• IBM

• Infosys

• TCS

Other prominent vendors

• ADP

• Advance Payroll Services

• Aegis

• AntWorks

• Atos

• Avaloq Sourcing Asia Pacific

• CA Technologies

• CSC

• Capgemini

• Dell

• EXL

• Firstsource

• Fujitsu

• Genpact

• HCL Technologies

• Hexaware

• HP

• i-Admin

• Infosys

• ITC Infotech

• NGA Human Resources

• Oracle

• Orange Business Services

• Pay Asia

• Sungard

• Sutherland Global services

• Teletech

• Tiger Consulting

• Wipro

• WNS

• Xerox

Market driver

Market challenge

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/592546-cloud-based-bpo-market-in-apac-2016-2020

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Key cloud-based BPO developments in APAC market by countries

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by services

• Segmentation of cloud-based BPO market in APAC by services

• Cloud-based BPO market in APAC by HR services

• Cloud-based BPO market in APAC by customer support services

• Cloud-based BPO market in APAC by F&A services

• Cloud-based BPO market in APAC by other services

PART 07: Market drivers

• Increased need for cost-effective business processes

• Alternative to traditional outsourcing model

• Inherent advantages of cloud

• Competitive advantage

PART 08: Impact of drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

• Data security and privacy concerns

• Lack of awareness and domain expertise

• Integration issues

• Limited control given to customers

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Rise of business process automation

• Growing popularity of data analytics

• Omni-channel services

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Major vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)