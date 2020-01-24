Cloud Enterprise Application Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, HP – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Enterprise Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Enterprise Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Enterprise Application Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

HP

QAD Inc

IFS AB

Epicor Software Corp

Infor

Salesforce.com, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Retail

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

