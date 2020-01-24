Cloud Enterprise Application Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, HP – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Cloud Enterprise Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Enterprise Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Cloud Enterprise Application Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
HP
QAD Inc
IFS AB
Epicor Software Corp
Infor
Salesforce.com, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Business Process Management (BPM)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Oil & Gas
Retail
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
