Cloud Field Service Management Market 2019-2025 Research by Growth Rate, Key Vendors, Regions, Types and Applications

“Technological improvements are providing opportunities to enhance productivity and improve customer experiences by managing inventories and other field related operations. Field service management (FSM) solutions make efficient use of a companys historical data and offer the necessary trends and patterns to improve customer services. FSM services extend superior customer services into the field and provide operational efficiency even in complex organizations. Cloud-based field service management solutions provide timely updates and have reporting features that allow field service officials to work efficiently. Increased adoption of cloud and SaaS in FSM is contributing significantly to the growth of the cloud field service management market. In addition, demand for highly automated solutions are creating opportunities for the growth of cloud field service management. Various business organizations are determining the value that FSM software can bring to the organization for its employees, shareholders, and customers. Cloud based FSM ensures all the information is processed seamlessly and increases the efficiency of businesses by improving collaborations.Strict regulations concerning the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and others are limiting the market growth. Moreover, integration of the existing systems with cloud field service management solutions is a major challenge. Lack of awareness about cloud field service management solutions is also anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.”

The global Cloud Field Service Management Market Key Players: Industrial and Financial Systems AB, Servicenow, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Servicepower Technologies PLC, Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd., Servicemax, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Astea International Inc., and more

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

and more

Market Segment by Applications:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

and more

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Field Service Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Cloud Field Service Management market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report.

Key Market Highpoints:

The Cloud Field Service Management report gives a top to bottom examination on a portion of the key elements, cost, limit, limit usage rate, creation, generation rate, utilization, import/send out, supply/request, CAGR, and gross edge. Furthermore, the report shows a far reaching investigation of the market development factors and their most recent patterns, alongside important market fragments and sub-portions.

Highlighted points of Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the industry

Potential changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years (2018-2025)

Participants’ profiles along with product description, overview, and business data

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors

