Cold Chain Market Global Analysis 2025 Forecasting Industry Size, Revenue, Share With Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Global Cold Chain Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cold Chain Market sales by showing all the figures in the historic and base year while showing the approximate figures in the forecasted years of 2018-2025.

The report further provides a deep explanation regarding the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. It further provides a deep insight of key players’ and brands’ activities in terms of their sales, import, export, and revenue and their actions are in terms of their recent product launches, researches, their joint ventures, mergers, and accusations.

The Global Cold Chain Market consists of all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis.

The Global Cold chain Market accounted for USD 178.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Including qualitative data, Global Cold Chain Market report focuses on the evaluation of growth opportunities, current industry state, market threats, challenges, business strategies and factors of the market implemented by leading manufacturers. The report provides information on developments and global cold chain market trends, drivers, and revenue.

Ask for Sample PDF of Cold Chain Market Report at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cold-chain-market

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Americold

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holdings,

NICHIREI CORPORATION

Swire Cold Storage Ltd

AGRO Merchants Group

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc

AGRO Merchants Group

Hanson Logistics

HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO.

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.

Trenton Cold Storage

Burris Logistics, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Global Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Control (Conventional refrigeration {Mechanical refrigeration}, By Packaging Material {Dry Ice, Wet Ice}), By Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport {Road, Sea}), By Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), By Application (Food & Beverages {Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery}, Pharmaceuticals) By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased consumer demand towards perishable foods

Growing scope for food retail chains by multinationals

Developing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse

Rising awareness towards environmental concerns

High costing involved

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cold chain market in the next 8 years. Cold chain is the combined system for the storage and transportation of vaccines at optimum temperature from the point of manufacture to the point of use. It plays a vital role in temperature management for the perishable products and maintains the quality and safety of the perishable products through distribution chain to the final consumer. Cold chain is widely applicable in fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, fish, meat, and seafood and others.

Organizations such as UNICEF have helped the children by providing the vaccines at the right time and right place with the help of cold chain management, for instance According to UNICEF, in 2013 the value of UNICEF’s vaccine attainment was approximately USD 1.3 billion that was 2.8 billion vaccine doses for children in 100 countries. Furthermore, recent developments have taken place in the market, for instance, according to Global Cold Chain Alliance, it has been estimated that in 2013 Oxford Cold storage (Australia) at the time when more freezers were produced, the pallet spaces was increased from 23,000 to 170, 000. Moreover, VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada) acquired Gary Heer Transport Ltd., a cross-border transportation company. This will help the company in expansion of their product offerings and will automatically help in the growth of the company.

What Cold Chain Market Research Offers:

Cold Chain Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Cold Chain market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Cold Chain market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends planning the latest technological developments.

Global Cold Chain market shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Cold Chain market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global cold chain market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Browse Full Global Cold Chain Market: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cold-chain-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]