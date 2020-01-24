Composites Testing 2018 Global Market Key Players – Exova Group PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Instron Corporation – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Composites Testing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Composites Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The high penetration of composites in various applications such as aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, electrical & electronics and others is driving the demand for composites testing. Different types of composites used in these applications have to comply with stringent composites testing standards, as well as manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards at every step in the supply chain of composite manufacturing. The aerospace & defense applications led the composites testing market owing to the high demand for composites testing services from advanced commercial aircraft. Advanced commercial aircraft have a significant percentage of composites in their airframe structures. The composites used in airframe structures therefore require different testing methods to ensure their safety and performance.

The worldwide market for Composites Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Exova Group PLC.

Intertek Group PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc.

Matrix Composites, Inc.

ETIM Composites

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Continuous fiber composites

Discontinuous fiber composites

Polymer matrix composites

Ceramic matrix composites

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & defense

Transportation

Wind energy

Building & construction

Sporting goods

Electricals & electronics

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Composites Testing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Continuous fiber composites

1.2.2 Discontinuous fiber composites

1.2.3 Polymer matrix composites

1.2.4 Ceramic matrix composites

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace & defense

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Wind energy

1.3.4 Building & construction

1.3.5 Sporting goods

1.3.6 Electricals & electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Exova Group PLC.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Composites Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Exova Group PLC. Composites Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intertek Group PLC.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Composites Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intertek Group PLC. Composites Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Composites Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Composites Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Instron Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Composites Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Instron Corporation Composites Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Mistras Group, Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Composites Testing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mistras Group, Inc. Composites Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

